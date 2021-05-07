Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya pen emotional notes for each other as she flies off for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

One of TV’s most beloved bahus, actor Divyanka Tripathi is all set to show off her adventure side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She, along with other contestants, flew off to Cape Town for the shoot on Friday morning. Husband Vivek Dahiya was spotted at the airport seeing her off and soon the couple posted loving notes for each other on Instagram.

Sharing glimpses from their earlier photo shoot, Divyanka Tripathi wrote a beautiful message for Vivek in Hindi. The actor wrote how she never used to care about time or leaving behind something when she was younger. However, now that she has Vivek in her life, she cannot bear the thought of living without him. “As I tread ahead to achieve dreams, I leave behind some in you,” she wrote, adding that her happy moments are incomplete without him, and she can’t wait for them to be together again.

“जब छोटी थी, तो न गुज़रते वक़्त की फ़िक्र थी, न कुछ छूट जाने का डर था. बस निकल पड़ती थी ऊँचे पहाड़ पार करने , नदियों की लहरें छूने .अब तुम हो, पर साथ न हो तो, निकली हूँ अरमाँ पूरे करने…अरमानों को पीछे छोड़े. तुम्हें याद कर , हर ख़ुशी आधी सी जीती हूँ , ताकि फिर तुम संग उन गलियों में जाऊं , उन पलों को पूरा जी लूँ,” wrote the loving wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Husband Vivek Dahiya also wrote an emotional note. He shared how he has been dreading the night of her departure and returning to an empty house. Calling her his ‘NCC girl’, Vivek encouraged her to conquer her fears and bask in the glory of her victory. He ended the note by saying that he was going to sleep on her side of the bed till she comes back.

Vivek’s post read, “7th May 2021, 3:30 AM . Took us a lot of consideration for KKK owing to the current scenario. But then we went with the notion-the show must go on! Ever since, I was dreading tonight when I would have to see you off at the airport and return to an empty house (which is home only when you’re around) ; where every tiny thing would reminds me of you. I’m super kicked about this adventurous journey of yours, been watching past episodes videos and have a strong feeling you’re going to ace it my NCC girl. You jumped off the plane smilingly, you’ll sail through this because you have it in you. I know this for sure because I still remember you often chose to do your own stunts in YHM denying the need for a body double. Live it up my lady, you’re made for this. Conquer your fears and bask in the glory of your victory. Until then I’m going to sleep on your side of the bed :).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor’s flight got delayed and she lamented spending those hours without her husband. Replying on Vivek’s post, she wrote, “You know what, it’s terrible that you are alone at home and I am still in Mumbai waiting to board a delayed flight thinking I could have spent few more hours with you.” In a romantic gesture, she added that she was missing his cute sleeping face and asked him to take care of himself. “I’ll try to make you proud love. Missing you sitting here….imagining your cute sleeping face. Khayal rakho aap🧿,” wrote Divyanka.

Vivek and Divyanka were introduced by a common friend while working on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and they hit off instantly. After getting engaged in January 2016, the couple tied the knot in July the same year. A year after their wedding, the actors participated in Nach Baliye 8 and emerged as winners. On the work front, while Divyanka was last seen hosting Crime Patrol, Vivek would be soon seen in Zee5 drama State of Siege: Temple Attack.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 would be shot in Cape Town with Rohit Shetty as the host. Apart from Divyanka Tripathi, the other contestants this season include Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Saurabh Raj Jain.