Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya officially announce pregnancy: ‘Plot twist after 10 years, we are expecting’
Putting all speculations to rest, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya officially shared the news about their pregnancy and said, "Life adds a beautiful chapter...still soaking it in, still smiling for no reason."
Actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, are expecting their first child, almost 10 years after their marriage. While the news has been speculated for a few days now, Divyanka and Vivek had not reacted to it until today. On Thursday, the couple shared a few pictures from their maternity shoot, confirming the pregnancy news. As reported by SCREEN on Tuesday, Divyanka will be delivering her baby in June.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya make an official announcement confirming pregnancy
Reacting to all the buzz, Divyanka and Vivek confirmed the news on Instagram on Thursday. Sharing pictures from the maternity shoot, they wrote, “Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing… They’re about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete… life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason…With our hearts full of gratitude – We are expecting.”
Reacting to the news, fans have been wishing congratulations to Divyanka and Vivek. While Anita Hassanandani and Sumeet Sachdev congratulated the parents-to-be, actress Shraddha Arya wrote, “Yayyyy!!! You know I’ve been jumping in joy over this news for quite some time now!!!! Many, Many Congratulations to both of you… can’t wait can’t wait!!”
Divyanka on her pregnancy reports
On Wednesday, Divyanka confirmed the happy news to senior journalist Vickey Lalwani. She said, “The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted the baby only now, we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we dialled our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preferences, be it a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months. Actually, I hardly stepped out, and that did the trick. aby shopping hasn’t yet begun, but it will soon. Okay, so you want to know how the news came out. Vivek went to an event, and there some friends asked him why I haven’t been sent in public for so long. I think it all started from there, and then you know how speculation travels. The delivery will be in Mumbai. We haven’t thought of any names, but yes, the guess game whether it will be a boy or girl has begun in both families, and that’s fun.”
On Tuesday, Bombay Times had reported that Divyanka and Vivek’s family is overjoyed with the news. They have been busy shopping and preparing for the new member’s arrival. A baby shower ceremony is also planned soon for loved ones and industry friends. The report also said that Divyanka and Vivek wished to enjoy this special phase quietly. In January 2026, Divyanka Tripathi had said in an interview with Gallata India that she and Vivek felt prepared to be parents now.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been married for nearly 10 years now. The two met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love while working on the show. Talking about her love story, Divyanka had said in an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, “What I liked about Vivek was that he is very open-minded. When we spoke for the first time, a few semi-feminist views that I have, he was accepting those views. His idea of how a couple should be appealed to me a lot; he was up for a serious relationship from the first go, and that was very impressive for me. We gave our relationship a chance, we kept meeting each other over a few months, went on dates to know each other better, but by the second or third meeting, we were falling in love with each other.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More