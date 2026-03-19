Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya officially announce pregnancy: ‘Plot twist after 10 years, we are expecting’

Actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, are expecting their first child, almost 10 years after their marriage. While the news has been speculated for a few days now, Divyanka and Vivek had not reacted to it until today. On Thursday, the couple shared a few pictures from their maternity shoot, confirming the pregnancy news. As reported by SCREEN on Tuesday, Divyanka will be delivering her baby in June.

Reacting to all the buzz, Divyanka and Vivek confirmed the news on Instagram on Thursday. Sharing pictures from the maternity shoot, they wrote, “Plot twist after 10 years. Some journeys are not about rushing… They’re about becoming ready- together. And just when you think your story is complete… life adds the most beautiful chapter. Still soaking it in… still smiling for no reason…With our hearts full of gratitude – We are expecting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Reacting to the news, fans have been wishing congratulations to Divyanka and Vivek. While Anita Hassanandani and Sumeet Sachdev congratulated the parents-to-be, actress Shraddha Arya wrote, “Yayyyy!!! You know I’ve been jumping in joy over this news for quite some time now!!!! Many, Many Congratulations to both of you… can’t wait can’t wait!!”

Divyanka on her pregnancy reports

On Wednesday, Divyanka confirmed the happy news to senior journalist Vickey Lalwani. She said, “The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted the baby only now, we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we dialled our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preferences, be it a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months. Actually, I hardly stepped out, and that did the trick. aby shopping hasn’t yet begun, but it will soon. Okay, so you want to know how the news came out. Vivek went to an event, and there some friends asked him why I haven’t been sent in public for so long. I think it all started from there, and then you know how speculation travels. The delivery will be in Mumbai. We haven’t thought of any names, but yes, the guess game whether it will be a boy or girl has begun in both families, and that’s fun.”

On Tuesday, Bombay Times had reported that Divyanka and Vivek’s family is overjoyed with the news. They have been busy shopping and preparing for the new member’s arrival. A baby shower ceremony is also planned soon for loved ones and industry friends. The report also said that Divyanka and Vivek wished to enjoy this special phase quietly. In January 2026, Divyanka Tripathi had said in an interview with Gallata India that she and Vivek felt prepared to be parents now.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are expecting their first child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya’s love story

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been married for nearly 10 years now. The two met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love while working on the show. Talking about her love story, Divyanka had said in an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, “What I liked about Vivek was that he is very open-minded. When we spoke for the first time, a few semi-feminist views that I have, he was accepting those views. His idea of how a couple should be appealed to me a lot; he was up for a serious relationship from the first go, and that was very impressive for me. We gave our relationship a chance, we kept meeting each other over a few months, went on dates to know each other better, but by the second or third meeting, we were falling in love with each other.”

The couple got married on 8th July 2016.