Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate fourth anniversary: Here’s what keeps them going

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their anniversary today. The actors truly have an interesting love story. It was not the cupid rather the fans that, sort of, got them together. Today, they are happily married and are couple goals for many. But ever wondered what keeps them going?
As Divek celebrate their wedding anniversary, we decided to note down a few qualities that set them apart:
Destined to be together
Fans of Divyanka and Vivek played an important role in their love story. After seeing a picture of the actors at Shireen Mirza’s birthday party, fans cropped them out, and christened them as Divek. While their wish to get them to date left the actors surprised, their good friend Pankaj Bhatia decided to take things in his own hands. While the two worked together in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, they had never interacted much. Bhatia thus created a WhatsApp group and added them, so that they could break the ice. As destiny had it, they developed a connect, fell in love and before they knew, the two were engaged in January 2016. The same year in July, the two tied the knot in Bhopal.
Opposite attracts, similarity sustains
We have all heard that opposite attracts when it comes to love. However, experience suggests that relationships survive when you are similar people. Both Divyanka and Vivek are very simple, rooted and family-oriented. They love traveling, cooking for each other and also share a passion towards photography and gardening. Professionally, they both are ambitious but for quality work than quantity. With so much common between them, how could they have not united. Hain na?
View this post on Instagram
Do pyar karne wale jungle mein kho gaye..! Taking care of this little piece of nature that we brought home recently by aerating the soil for oxygen and water to penetrate easily to the roots and ensuring that we don’t over and under water them. Each plant comes with its unique character and requires different level of sunlight, air and water. Nurturing- that’s rewarding. #QuarantineLife #Gardening #HomeJungle #PlantsMakePeopleHappy #HomeGarden
Also Read: Looking back at Divyanka-Vivek’s magical love story
Power couple
While the two enjoy a happy married life, they also proved their strength together on the stage of Nach Baliye 8. Divyanka and Vivek confessed on the first day of competition that they might not be trained, but they love dancing. Their passion added with hard work, amazing chemistry and love of fans saw them lifting the trophy in 2017.
View this post on Instagram
3 years of Nach Baliye and what we cherish is how we bloomed through the weeks of rigorous training. Finding compatibility and understanding in most unusual circumstances, we realized we weren't there to prove anything to the world. We wanted to see love and respect in each others' eyes. That was it. Love to all participating couples in the show. It never is easy, physically or mentally. "WHAT WE CONQUER IS OURSELVES!" ♥️ PS: Thanks for this beautiful edit @deeteeholic @deeveeholic_gayatrii @divekfanclub__ @diveksquad Love to our lovely fans who were by our side through thick or thin. Love to our choreographers @vabs_blockbusterentertainer @ashutosh_1505 @shweta_live9492! #NachBaliye #Divek #June25 @StarPlus
Love is the key
All said and done, what keeps Divyanka and Vivek going is the love that they have for each other. Even in simple Instagram posts, the two shower each other with affection and respect. They are often seen going the extra mile to make the other feel special. During the lockdown, the couple took the opportunity to work out and cook together, making the most of this break.
Happy anniversary, Divyanka and Vivek!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.