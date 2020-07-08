Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate fourth anniversary: Here’s what keeps them going

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married in 2016. (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram) Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya got married in 2016. (Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are celebrating their anniversary today. The actors truly have an interesting love story. It was not the cupid rather the fans that, sort of, got them together. Today, they are happily married and are couple goals for many. But ever wondered what keeps them going?

As Divek celebrate their wedding anniversary, we decided to note down a few qualities that set them apart:

Destined to be together

Fans of Divyanka and Vivek played an important role in their love story. After seeing a picture of the actors at Shireen Mirza’s birthday party, fans cropped them out, and christened them as Divek. While their wish to get them to date left the actors surprised, their good friend Pankaj Bhatia decided to take things in his own hands. While the two worked together in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, they had never interacted much. Bhatia thus created a WhatsApp group and added them, so that they could break the ice. As destiny had it, they developed a connect, fell in love and before they knew, the two were engaged in January 2016. The same year in July, the two tied the knot in Bhopal.

Opposite attracts, similarity sustains

We have all heard that opposite attracts when it comes to love. However, experience suggests that relationships survive when you are similar people. Both Divyanka and Vivek are very simple, rooted and family-oriented. They love traveling, cooking for each other and also share a passion towards photography and gardening. Professionally, they both are ambitious but for quality work than quantity. With so much common between them, how could they have not united. Hain na?

Also Read: Looking back at Divyanka-Vivek’s magical love story

Power couple

While the two enjoy a happy married life, they also proved their strength together on the stage of Nach Baliye 8. Divyanka and Vivek confessed on the first day of competition that they might not be trained, but they love dancing. Their passion added with hard work, amazing chemistry and love of fans saw them lifting the trophy in 2017.

Love is the key

All said and done, what keeps Divyanka and Vivek going is the love that they have for each other. Even in simple Instagram posts, the two shower each other with affection and respect. They are often seen going the extra mile to make the other feel special. During the lockdown, the couple took the opportunity to work out and cook together, making the most of this break.

Happy anniversary, Divyanka and Vivek!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd