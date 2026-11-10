Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya escape building fire with twins, mourn guard’s death

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi has revealed that she and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, narrowly escaped a fire at their Mumbai residential building along with their five-month-old twin sons, family members and staff. The incident occurred on the night before Diwali and Vivek’s birthday. While the family managed to evacuate safely, their building’s security guard, whom they affectionately called Dhanpat Uncle, lost his life in the fire.

On Tuesday, November 10, Divyanka shared videos of the fire on Instagram, along with an emotional note mourning Dhanpat’s death. Recalling how he was among the first people to welcome and bless their newborn sons when they brought them home, she wrote, “Some losses leave behind a silence that never quite goes away.”

Divyanka Tripathi recalls escaping building fire with twins

Divyanka Tripathi revealed that the family had planned to step out on the evening of the incident, but their plans kept getting delayed. As a result, they were still at home when the fire broke out and were able to spot the danger in time.

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“We were home when the mishap occurred, which allowed us to spot the danger in time and evacuate with our babies, family and staff,” she wrote.

Initially, Divyanka and Vivek believed they had escaped with only a frightening memory and material damage. However, they later learnt that Dhanpat had died in the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Divyanka Tripathi remembers ‘Dhanpat uncle’ in emotional tribute

“Vivek and I struggled to accept the news. Even as we took refuge at a friend’s home, we kept hoping, praying that somehow it wasn’t true,” she shared.

Divyanka said electricity was gradually restored in the building on Diwali, while gas supply and lifts resumed the following day after safety checks. However, the restoration of essential services did little to ease the grief among residents.

“The fire dimmed the lights of our home that Diwali, but the loss of a precious life left a darkness in our hearts that no amount of light can undo,” she wrote.

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Paying tribute to Dhanpat, Divyanka Tripathi recalled how she and Vivek Dahiya had imagined him watching their children grow up and sharing countless moments with them.

“Dhanpat Uncle, you were never just the guard of our building. You were part of our everyday lives, someone we trusted, someone we had imagined in our children’s tomorrow,” she wrote.

The actor added that when her sons grow older, she would tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings. She ended her note with a reminder that no one’s presence should ever be taken for granted.

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“We will miss you deeply. And when our boys are old enough, we will tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings, who was indispensable in our everyday life and that – we should never take anyone’s presence for granted.”

Divyanka and Vivek’s twins names

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed their twin sons in May 2026, nearly ten years after their wedding in July 2016. The couple recently revealed that they have named their boys Daivik and Vaidvik during an appearance on Pati, Patni Aur Panga 2. They had previously referred to the twins as T1 and T2.

The couple first met on the sets of the television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and married in Bhopal on July 8, 2016.