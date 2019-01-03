Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s dreamy vacation in Switzerland

Television and Bollywood stars escaped the hustle bustle of the city to welcome 2019 in style and many of them even shared their vacation photos on social media giving us the perfect vacation goals. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi celebrated the New Year with husband Vivek Dahiya on a vacation to Switzerland. Both actors gave their fans a sneak peek into their wonderful trip.

Divyanka recently shared an amazing click of her hers and wrote, “When it’s too cold…wear your warmest smile 😊.”

Sharing a photo with Vivek, Divyanka posted a New Year wish for her fans and wrote, “2019- a year of hopes and new beginnings. Wish you all a wonderful year ahead.”

Vivek shared a photo with his lovely wife too and wrote, “From raising the glasses to fireworks to indulging heavily without having to think about diets, (in the last few days) we’ve left 2018 behind. Fresh start, new beginning awaits… counting my blessings and wishing you the best in 2019. #NewYear #2019.”

Scroll to see all photos from Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s Swiss vacation:

Divyanka and Vivek are having the time of their lives on this trip.