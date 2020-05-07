ThrowbackThursday: Divyanka Tripathi’s shows before Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Divyanka Tripathi’s first show as a lead was Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Divyanka Tripathi’s first show as a lead was Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Divyanka Tripathi is today best known for playing Ishita aka Ishi Maa from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. However, the 35-year-old had a long journey before she bagged the lead role in the Star Plus show.

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Divyanka Tripathi had shared, “After Banoo Main Teri Dulhann went off air, I had no work. People told me that I won’t be accepted in any other character. That’s when I decided to break the image and did some comedy shows. Post a long struggle, I was offered Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.”

Here’s looking back at Divyanka Tripathi’s shows before Yeh Hai Mohabbatein:

India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj

A first-of-its-kind talent hunt was launched to find fresh faces for Bollywood. While the winners (Aditi Sharma and Sarwar Ahuja) did star in a couple of films, most of the contestants turned to television. Divyanka Tripathi, Ankita Lokhande, Yuvika Chaudhary, Himanshu Malhotra and Shraddha Arya were all discovered on the stage of this reality show.

Banoo Main Teri Dulhann

The show was Divyanka Tripathi’s ticket to stardom. She played the role of a simple young girl Vidya, who gets married to Sagar (Sharad Malhotra) suffering from a personality disorder. The story focussed on their love story, and the challenges that she faces. Divyanka’s innocence and acting skills helped her make a place for herself in the industry.

Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale

The SAB TV show had Divyanka Tripathi play the role of Rashmi, a housewife, who moves to Mumbai from Allahabad. She is the perfect homemaker, and enjoys cooking for her husband. The show brought alive the story of a small-town couple who find simple joys in the big city. This was the first time Tripathi attempted comedy, and we must say, she did manage to ace the genre.

Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story

After the success of Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, the channel roped in the same jodi (Divyanka Tripathi and Rajesh Kumar) for a new show. This time, the actors played Chintu and Chinki who are very different from each other. Their romance faces a lot of issues from their families. However, they continue to stick together. The show also focussed on the changes in the equation between lovers post marriage.

Comedy Circus

While Kapil Sharma, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek rose to fame with Comedy Circus, Divyanka Tripathi also got to showcase her comic talent. The actor was part of the season titled ‘Kahani Comedy Circus Ki’.

Apart from these shows, Divyanka Tripathi has also appeared in shows like Viraasat, Teri Meri Love Stories, Adaalat, Savdhaan India, Box Cricket League, Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant. Post Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the actor participated in Nach Baliye 8, which she won along with husband Vivek Dahiya. She has also been the host of The Voice 3 on Star Plus.

