Divyanka Tripathi to host Crime Patrol

Divyanka Tripathi will soon be seen hosting a brand new series of Crime Patrol. (Photo: Sony TV)

Divyanka Tripathi is all set to host a special series of Crime Patrol. Titled “Women Against Crimes”, these episodes will focus on how women fought atrocities against them and around them.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the new chapter of Crime Patrol would mostly run for around four-six weeks. Given Divyanka Traipathi has always spoken up for women rights, she was roped in to host and narrate these hard-hitting tales.

“The cases that will be a part of the series will not only show the various crimes against women in India but also highlight how one can fight them. As a narrator, Divyanka will be talking about various signs that one should be careful about, in reference to these cases. She will also promote the importance of filing cases, as that can help them get justice legally,” said the source.

Divyanka Tripathi has already started shooting for the series. In the recently released promo, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is also seen rapping about how females from all age groups have to face many cruelties.

Starting December 21, Crime Patrol ‘Women Against Crimes’ will air Monday-Friday on Sony TV at 11 pm.

