Divyanka Tripathi surprised by husband Vivek Dahiya on Valentine’s Day, see photos

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi on Tuesday shared lovely pictures from her Valentine’s Day celebration. She informed fans that husband Vivek Dahiya surprised her on the occasion by organising a ‘typically ideal’ date for her, which otherwise is ‘cheesy’ for him.

Divyanka wrote that while she was planning to spend a cozy evening with him at home, she was blown away by the surprise. The actor also added that she values Vivek’s quality of going beyond his comfort zone for her.

Sharing photos from the Valentine’s Day celebration, she wrote, “Last night you surprised me by doing all things that were in ‘cheesy list’ for you. You executed the idea of a ‘typically ideal’ Valentines to see me smiling, while on the contrast I envisioned a cozy evening at home how you would have liked. What we ate, where we sat, more than that what I value is that you did something for me that was beyond your comfort zone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

The actor further wrote, “There are many definitions of love. A scientific version could be – ‘In love you change your shape like water in a vessel while retaining your original characteristics’. Transformation being an important part of evolution, love must be studied too when studying Darwin’s theory. @VivekDahiya Thank you.”

Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in 2016 after dating each other for a while. While the two worked together in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, they were introduced to each other at a party by a common friend. The two fell in love soon and got engaged.

On the work front, while Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the music video “Babul Da Vehda”, Vivek Dahiya shared screen space with Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta 2.