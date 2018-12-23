Divyanka Tripathi, Ekta Kapoor, Sunil Grover and others at Karishma Tanna’s birthday bash

TV and film actor Karishma Tanna celebrated her birthday recently in Mumbai. The birthday bash was graced by some of the most popular television celebrities. Looks like the actor, who turned 35, had a blast in presence of her friends and family.

Karishma presently appears in Kayamat Ki Raat alongside Vivek Dahiya, who was one of the guests at the party. Vivek walked in with Divyanka Tripathi at the venue, who is known for portraying the character of Ishita on Star Plus daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Karisma had a good year in terms of work. She was seen in a cameo appearance in Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster Sanju, which released earlier this year. The actor made a comeback on television with Naagin 3. However, her stint on the show was short.

Talking about her experience on working on Sanju, the actor told indianexpress.com, “It was an amazing experience, both with Ranbir and Raju sir. I was really happy when I was called for the film, and Raju sir personally met me, approved the look test and loved me in the part. As an actor, working with Rajkumar Hirani was in my bucket list and I managed to fulfill it.”

When Karishma was asked if she is looking to make a career in films, she said, “Would love it but only if I get good roles. I am not desperate to make a mark in Bollywood and will only opt for films that will tap my potential.”

The actor started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She was also seen in reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Bigg Boss.