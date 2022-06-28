Divyanka Tripathi reveals husband Vivek Dahiya felt she didn’t trust him: ‘I was shocked’

TV actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the set of their TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, became friends, fell in love and eventually got married in a dreamy ceremony in Bhopal. Since their marriage on July 8, 2016, the couple has been setting some major couple goals for their fans. But recently Divyanka revealed that there was a time when Vivek thought, after marriage, that she doesn’t trust him. However, a conversation between the two helped them sort the issue.

Recently, Divyanka appeared on the TV reality show, Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti as Mika’s sister. While interacting with Mika’s probable brides, Divyanka tried to make them understand the importance of communication in a relationship by sharing her own experience.

She said, “There were times when Vivek would go out to party with his boys and would tell me that he would return by this time. So when he would not return by that time, I would keep calling him every 15 mins. In my head, it was my caring gesture and I was tensed, wanting to know if he is fine. It happened two-three times.”

But, Vivek took her caring for lack of trust. Divyanka continued, “But Vivek came and asked me, ‘Don’t you trust me?’ I was shocked. But then I cleared it that I was worried for him.” The actor emphasised how she communicated her thoughts to Vivek at the right time to avoid misunderstanding between them.

“The important thing to note here is that we had communicated. Else, he would form an opinion about me, I would not know his thoughts. But we sorted it out through communication,” the actor concluded.

Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor won hearts with her daredevil attitude on the show and ended up as the first runner-up.