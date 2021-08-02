Divyanka Tripathi on rejecting Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: ‘I agree I look older than Nakuul Mehta on screen’

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi rejected Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 after the look test because she thought her pairing with Nakuul Mehta might look ‘a little off’. Divyanka, who is a household name due to shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, feels that another female lead would look better with Nakuul instead.

In an interview with ET Times, Divyanka said, “After working for so many years into this industry if it is me or anyone as an actor, we should have at least this liberty to choose a project which I am passionate about.” She also mentioned that she didn’t relate to this project and conveyed her feelings to the production house and declined the role.

Talking about the onscreen pairing, she said, “As far as the report of me looking older than him onscreen is considered in fact I totally agree with it. Because when I was offered the show and I was proposed this idea, I was surprise after hearing about the pairing and my family also reacted the same way. They felt that we would look slightly off. But when I spoke to the show’s team over the phone, I agreed to do the look test. I felt like let’s give the look test and see how our pair actually looks onscreen.”

Divyanka added, “I had this feeling that Nakuul and I won’t match or look good onscreen together. I am fine with that thought. I feel someone else who comes on board to play the female lead will do justice to the show and I had conveyed my thought across. I’ve done this personally.” Nakuul Mehta is a fan-favourite, owing to his shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara with Disha Parmar, and Ishqbaaz.

The first season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain (2011-2014) starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, and was an enormous success. It chronicled the ups and downs of a couple who find love later in life. The chemistry between the leads received much praise as well.