Divyanka Tripathi on being accused of copying Lata Mangeshkar tribute: ‘Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai’

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi has responded to a Twitter user who accused her of plagiarising the tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer died at the age of 92 at a Mumbai hospital due to multi-organ failure on Sunday.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi alum posted a tribute on Twitter, “You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji.🙏 Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji.”

You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji.🙏

Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today.

RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji pic.twitter.com/PpNO7E1ikD — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) February 6, 2022

A Twitter user accused Divyanka of copying her lines used for the tribute. “From where you copied these lines,” the person wrote. Divyanka responded to the tweet on Monday, writing, “Thanks for ‘very indirectly’ indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai (My compliment lies in your contempt)!”

Thanks for ‘very indirectly’ indicating that I write well.

Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai! https://t.co/JxBj7popVO — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) February 7, 2022

Many television actors and singers mourned Lata Mangeshkar’s death. Singer Rahul Vaidya had told indianexpress.com, “It is something I don’t want to accept. I consider this the darkest day in the history of music. I am beyond sad. All my prayers for her and her family.”

Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest on Sunday in the presence of leading figures from all across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flew down to Mumbai to pay homage to her.