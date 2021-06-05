Divyanka Tripathi: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is a very different leap in my career graph

Divyanka Tripathi says she wants to fight her physical limitations on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. (Photo: Divyanka/Instagram)

Loved by millions as Ishi Maa from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi is all set to take on a new challenge in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actor, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared that as a child she has always been drawn towards adventure. “Over the years, you get busy,” she said, adding that participating in the Rohit Shetty-hosted series is her way of reliving her childhood again.

Married to fellow actor Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka has always lived a private life and she is excited that fans would get to see her in a new shade. As for fears, the Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala star revealed that more than scary elements, she wants to fight her inner demons.

Excerpts from the conversation…

How did Khatron Ke Khiladi happen, and what made you say yes to it?

They approached me this year and thankfully I wasn’t busy. Earlier, there were times when something or the other was happening. This show has been like a dream for years — action, adventure, stunts, everything that I had done years back while I was in Bhopal. Over the years, you tend to drift away and I remember telling Vivek many times that I have changed as a person. This is why I really wanted to do this. I know I have my fears and limitations but I actually grabbed the offer.

Do you think this show will also help you break the image that you have in public eye?

Yes, it may. Honestly, when I took the offer that was not on my mind. However, as people are asking about it, I guess yes, they too will see me in a new arena, performing stunts and competing. It’s also a very different leap in my career graph. I actually like trying different things. When I read my filmography and find variety, it makes me happy.

Given the pandemic, contestants might not have got a chance to prep up much. Do you think that could be a hurdle in the run?

Absolutely. I also have issues like a ligament tear, which I thought would have healed by now. Just a few weeks before we flew off, I got an MRI done and was shocked to know it’s still the same. I also have slip disc issues. My rehabilitation process was moved online, the society gym got shut and I wasn’t even allowed to swim in the building pool. A few days back, I started working out in the building itself so that I could build some strength.

Vivek is quite a gym enthusiast, did he help you out?

He always motivates me in the most positive way. He takes care of everything, from approving my costumes to keeping a check on my workouts. Although I have trainer, Vivek is always there to push me to do better.

Coming back to KKK, what is your biggest fear?

One of course is my physicality. I don’t want my body to give up, I want to conquer that. Secondly, I have a slight fear of water but I am keeping myself mentally strong.

Winning or overcoming your fears, what would be your motto on the show?

If I go back a few years, I decided to enter the Zee Queen contest only to learn something new. Back then, I knew nothing but chose to jump into things with the greed to experience something different. Similarly, this time, even if we don’t win, I am sure we will learn a lot.

Your fans would want to see you till the end of the season. Any kind of pressure are you feeling because of that?

(After a long pause) Not really, the show is all about fighting our own fears.

Your Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel was a finalist in his season. Any tips did he gave you?

Karan just told me that this is an adventure of a lifetime so I should have a lot of fun.

Karishma Tanna and Nia Sharma won the last two seasons. Would you want a woman to bring home the trophy this time too?

I want the best person to win. Also, whoever is participating in this season is a true Khatron Ke Khiladi as they are leaving home amid the pandemic. Due respect to everyone, I hope everyone does well and we manage to shoot safely.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also has Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants. The show will soon launch on Colors.