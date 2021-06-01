Divyanka Tripathi hits back at Twitter user who asked her why she doesn’t wear a dupatta: ‘Learn to respect women even without a dupatta’

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi gave it back to a social media troll in strong words. When a person asked her why she doesn’t wear a dupatta with suits while hosting Crime Patrol, the actor asked him to respect women even without the piece of clothing.

It so happened that a fan wrote to Divyanka on Twitter, “Crime petrol episode me aap dupataa kyu nahi pahanati hai (Why don’t you wear a dupatta in the Crime Patrol episode?)” Replying to the tweet, Divyanka asked the person to respect women irrespective of what they wear. She also made it clear that it is her body and her soul, hence it is solely her decision what she wants to wear.

The actor tweeted, “Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein! Kripya khud ki aur apne aas paas ke ladkon ki neeyat sudharen, na ki aurat jaat ke pehnaave ka beda uthaayen! Mera shareer, meri aabru, meri marzi! Aap ki sharaafat, aap ki marzi! (So that people like you learn to respect girls who do not wear a dupatta. Please do not take upon yourself the duty to tell women what to wear and what not to wear. Instead, change the way you and others look at women. My body, my soul and my honour. Your decency, your wish!)”

After her reply, another Twitter user told the actor about the possibility of the person being her fan who likes to see her with a dupatta. To this, Divyanka responded by saying that she respects it if it is a fan’s love but discussing women’s clothing is a thing of the past.

She wrote, “जी संभव है! यदि वह फैन हैं तो उस प्रेम को सलाम. 🙏 पर महिलाओं के परिधान पर सवाल करना अब पुरातन काल कि बात हो गई है. हम अभिनय, विज्ञान, राजनीति, इतिहास, भूगोल कई विषयों पर चर्चा कर सकते हैं ! दुपट्टा अत्यंत तुच्छ विषय है उस मुक़ाबले. (Yes it is possible! If he is a fan then salute to that love. But questioning women’s clothing has become a thing of the past. We can discuss acting, science, politics, history, geography and many subjects. Dupatta is a very trivial topic).”

Currently, Divyanka is in Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for Colors TV adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.