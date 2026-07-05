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‘Difficult and tiring’: Divyanka Tripathi gets real about raising her twin boys
Television actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently shared the first photos of her twin baby boys, accompanied by an emotional note.
Popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya welcomed their twin baby boys over a month ago. Now, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress has shared adorable glimpses of her children on social media.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka dropped the monochromatic photos, along with a heartfelt note about her new life as a mother. The actor wrote in the caption, “They say, this phase is difficult and tiring. IT IS!! Then why am I waiting at this hour for you both to wake up, asking for your food, so I can again look into your eyes and pass a smile? Tu Aashiqui hai.”
In one of the viral photos, Divyanka and Vivek are seen holding one baby each. While Divyanka flashes a wide smile, Vivek is seen planting a gentle kiss on one of the babies’ cheeks. The second photo captures a tiny hand wrapped around Divyanka’s finger. The final image in the carousel shows Divyanka cradling both babies, one in each arm. The new mother concealed their faces with heart emojis.
ALSO READ | Vivek Dahiya on his first reaction to learning about Divyanka Tripathi’s pregnancy: ‘I had a mild panic attack’
‘Parenthood is about getting to know your children’
Earlier, during an interview with The Times Of India, Divyanka Tripathi opened up about her twin babies and shared, “We expected similarities because they’re twins, but from the very beginning they’ve shown us their individuality. The way they respond, communicate, and seek comfort is different. Watching their personalities unfold has been one of the most beautiful parts of this journey. The biggest surprise has been realising that parenthood isn’t just about raising children; it’s also about getting to know them.”
She further added, It’s often assumed that twins bring double the chaos, but strangely, they’ve brought a sense of calm we’ve never experienced before. The house feels quieter and more purposeful. Vivek and I have become far more organised with our time. The biggest change isn’t in the furniture or nursery setup, but in our mindset. Every decision now begins with, ‘How will this affect the boys?’ and we’re genuinely enjoying this new chapter.”
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot on July 8, 2016. The couple welcomed twin baby boys in May this year.
Disclaimer: This piece reflects personal social media updates and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.
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