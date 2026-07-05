‘Difficult and tiring’: Divyanka Tripathi gets real about raising her twin boys

Popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya welcomed their twin baby boys over a month ago. Now, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress has shared adorable glimpses of her children on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka dropped the monochromatic photos, along with a heartfelt note about her new life as a mother. The actor wrote in the caption, “They say, this phase is difficult and tiring. IT IS!! Then why am I waiting at this hour for you both to wake up, asking for your food, so I can again look into your eyes and pass a smile? Tu Aashiqui hai.”