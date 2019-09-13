Divyanka Tripathi: Filmmakers are still apprehensive to sign television actors

Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal’s web series Coldd Lassi and Chicken Masala has been receiving a mixed response. While the performances of the actors have been appreciated, the lacklustre storyline hasn’t impressed many. Divyanka, who is also seen playing the lead in popular daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, made her digital debut with the ALTBalaji show. Playing the character of chef Nitya, the actor has donned a modern look, ditching her saree-clad bahu avatar.

In a recent chat with the media, Divyanka shared that doing Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala was her way to experiment and learn from a different role. But she is clear that she wouldn’t go all out when it comes to bold content in the digital space. “I am still not ready for a lot of things. I feel the webspace is still experimenting since we don’t know what exactly works in the medium. So every time sex or thrill works in a show, more similar projects are launched. Also, I feel that it’s not necessary to portray intimacy outright. Something should be left to the imagination of the audience. It should never be cringeworthy. I also want that whatever work I do, the whole family can sit and watch it together.”

The actor also opened up about the television industry and how it is finally changing with actors seen beyond their characters. She shared, “After Dulhan went off air, I had no work. People told me that I won’t be accepted in any other character. That’s when I decided to break the image and did some comedy shows – fiction and non-fiction. Post a long struggle, I was offered Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. But now, things are changing for the better. Today audiences accept working women and even flawed characters. Yes, there’s still a long way to go but things are moving towards a positive direction.”

When asked what has kept her away from films for so long, Divyanka Tripathi shared, “I usually get offers of glam dolls which I don’t want to do. I feel I am quite versatile and can give a lot to any character. I want to be challenged but such roles don’t come especially when you work on television. There is still an apprehension among filmmakers to take small screen actors. I don’t know why but maybe they feel we will overact or don’t understand their working style. But that’s not the case. We are trained to work under pressure and work a lot. Also, every television actor who moved to Bollywood did manage to make an impact with their performance.”

Lastly, when asked about her experience working with Rajeev Khandelwal in Coldd Lassi and Chicken Masala, the actor shared, “I have never followed television too much but knew that his character Sujal was quite popular. I knew I was working with a star who has proved his worth on all mediums. But I got to understand his fandom when my relatives called me saying that they want to meet Sujal, and get a picture clicked with him (laughs). This was the first time that something like this happened and I was amazed.”