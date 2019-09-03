Divyanka Tripathi: Feeling like a debutant with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

Television superstar Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 original also stars Rajeev Khandelwal.

The story will showcase their journey from college students in love, to meeting eight years after their ugly breakup. For the first time, gourmet cooking will find prominence in a show, with both actors playing celebrated chefs. Divyanka, who is also seen essaying the role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbetein, recently interacted with the media about her latest project Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

When indianexpress.com asked Divyanka Tripathi if a project like this came late in her career, she said, “I think it is quite a good time to try something new. I am feeling like a debutant. This was the first time I tried something so different. I felt like a student on the sets. Pradeep Sarkar is an amazing director, and on the first day, I confessed all my shortcomings to him. And he very sweetly said that you do what you are good at, I will manage the rest. I enjoyed the work style as it does get monotonous working on television for so long. But thankfully when you are with Balaji Telefilms, there is room to step out and try something different, to refresh yourself. We do get that benefit.”

We further asked the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor if there is a difference in working style on the web and television. She said, “The passion that Pradeep da brought was infectious. It was a delight to work with him. I have not worked with filmmakers but he has a very distinct vision. For him, the frame is like a canvas and he paints a picture on it. For dada, every minute detail is important. His input, however small, changed everything in the scene for the better. And not just him, but the entire team passionately worked on the script and even the look. We usually finalise the character look in a couple of days, but for Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, we took about 20-25 days. I tried so many outfits, even got my hair cut short for the show. It was a learning experience.”

Talking about the challenges of juggling between playing Ishita and Nitya, Divyanka Tripathi said, “Although there’s a lot of thrill and drama, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is a sweet, family show. And here, in the web series, I was getting to don an aggressive and versatile character. She is a chef and you can feel her anger in her cooking style. She runs a strict kitchen though at heart she is a girl who had a sad past. And in the flashback scenes, you will also get to see Nitya’s sweet, innocent personality. So it was like playing two roles in one. Overall, it was a challenge to jump between these characters but it was a lot of fun.”

For the actor, stepping into the web medium also means reaching out to a new audience base. She shared, “There are many who may not have seen me on television, and through the digital medium, I can reach out to them. I remember when I was hosting The Voice, a mother and son came to me with their disagreement. For the mom, I was Ishita and the son kept saying that I was Divyanka. It was a heartwarming moment for me as I realised that I have managed to reach two sections of the audience through different projects. I hope the same happens to me with my digital debut also.”

Lastly, when we asked Divyanka Tripathi what did husband Vivek Dahiya think of Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, she smiled to say, “He really loved the trailer. Vivek told me we will watch it together. But I would be embarrassed. I am very critical of my work and usually run away from seeing it.”