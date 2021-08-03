Divyanka Tripathi celebrates her ‘trolling week’: ‘I thank them for giving me a perspective’

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi recently became the target of trolls for rejecting the second season of popular TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hain. She was even questioned for her reactions during this week’s eviction on adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. But, Divyanka is unfazed by all the trolling. Instead, she is celebrating her ‘Trolling Week’ and her ‘New Conflict Everyday’.

Divyanka, who became a household name with shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, shared a few happy pictures of herself on social media. Along with the photos, she mentioned how trolls have helped her evolve and grow into a mature person.

The caption of Divyanka’s latest Instagram post read, “Celebrating my #TrollingWeek & #NewConflictEveryday Flustered me: tries to find reasons. Evolved Me: 1) I thank them for giving me a perspective. 2) I respect them for being so passionate about something to fight for. 3) My belief in Karma is further reinstated as the result of good deeds is generally positive.😇 4) I wake up matured with more experiences.😎 So LET’S NACHO 😉💃 #ThankYou.”

The actor concluded her post with a disclaimer, “This is for finding myself in centre of a ‘few confusions’ since a week. Got baffled by consecutive events but wanted to share how self evolving it can be.”

On Twitter, Divyanka also reacted to fans expressing displeasure on Sourabh Raaj Jain’s eviction from Rohit Shetty-hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. When a fan of Sourabh called her “cunningly smart”, she replied, “My dear, I shouldn’t explain but since I’m so fond of @saurabhraajjain I will. I was sarcastic…I said many things before and after like he’s a vegetarian which wasn’t shown (for broadcasting rules maybe, which is justified). There’s more to what you see on TV.”

She also left a message for the Mahabharat actor Sourabh Raaj Jain. She wrote, “Sourabh you are a pure soul and a rare find. There was so much more to you to offer in KKK. Eliminated too soon but won million hearts.”

Divyanka Tripathi is currently seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.