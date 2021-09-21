Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari glam up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale shoot

Adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to culminate on September 26. While the team shot for the tasks in Cape Town, the finale and winner announcement shoot is happening today at Filmcity, Mumbai.

The finalists this season are Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. One among them will be awarded with the trophy by host Rohit Shetty and a brand new car.

On Tuesday, the finalists and other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi gathered on the set for one last time for a fun-filled shoot. Posing for the paparazzi, the celebrities were seen having a lot of fun with each other. As per sources, the contestants will also be seen putting up some enthralling performances on the stage.

Checkout all photos from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot:

Arjun Bijlani is rumoured to be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arjun Bijlani is rumoured to be the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mahekk Chahal ups the temperature with her grey high-slit dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mahekk Chahal ups the temperature with her grey high-slit dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sana Makbul looks sizzling in red on the Khatron Ke Khiladi finale shoot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sana Makbul looks sizzling in red on the Khatron Ke Khiladi finale shoot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Abhinav Shukla on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Abhinav Shukla on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nikki Tamboli looks hot in her mauve dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nikki Tamboli looks hot in her mauve dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s husband Vivek Dahiya penned a note for her ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sen dons a black outfit on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sen dons a black outfit on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Tiwari looks glamorous on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale shoot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shweta Tiwari looks glamorous on the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale shoot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Varun Sood smiles as he poses for paps on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Sood smiles as he poses for paps on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 set. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vishal Aditya Singh showed immense courage in his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vishal Aditya Singh showed immense courage in his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 journey. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Vaidya is one of the top performers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rahul Vaidya is one of the top performers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Aastha Gill is said to be participating in Bigg Boss 15. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Aastha Gill is said to be participating in Bigg Boss 15. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saurabh Raaj Jain strikes a pose during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale shoot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saurabh Raaj Jain strikes a pose during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale shoot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will air this weekend, 9:30 pm on Colors.