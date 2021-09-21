Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari glam up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale shoot

September 21, 2021 5:56:33 pm
Adventure-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to culminate on September 26. While the team shot for the tasks in Cape Town, the finale and winner announcement shoot is happening today at Filmcity, Mumbai.
The finalists this season are Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. One among them will be awarded with the trophy by host Rohit Shetty and a brand new car.
On Tuesday, the finalists and other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi gathered on the set for one last time for a fun-filled shoot. Posing for the paparazzi, the celebrities were seen having a lot of fun with each other. As per sources, the contestants will also be seen putting up some enthralling performances on the stage.
Checkout all photos from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot:
The grand finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will air this weekend, 9:30 pm on Colors.
