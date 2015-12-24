Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani to have dance face off on ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’

Follow Us:
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani will recreate the magic of Pinga from 'Bajirao Mastani' on 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: December 24, 2015 8:29:45 pm
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Divyanka Tripathi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Anita Hassanandani, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Serial, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein tv Show, Entertainment news Dressed in Marathi attire, both Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani exuded elegance while matching their dance steps on the energetic Pinga song from ‘Bajirao Mastani’.
It’s ‘pinga’ time on ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. Actresses Divyanka Tripathi and Anita Hassanandani will recreate the magic of the song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest film ‘Bajirao Mastani’ on the small screen in an upcoming sequence of the popular TV show.

The song sequence is inspired from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ in which Bollywood stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone showed their dance moves. Dressed in Marathi attire, both Divyanka and Anita exuded elegance while matching their dance steps on the energetic song, read a statement.

Talking about the experience, Anita said: “It was all so much fun to dress up like a Marathi ‘mulgi’ and wear a nauvari sari. The dance sequence has come out really well but the situation surrounding the scene is very serious.”

The upcoming track of the Star Plus show is crucial as it will remove the veil from many mysteries and also take forward the supernatural angle.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

