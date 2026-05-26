Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twin baby boys: ‘Mere Karan Arjun aagaye’ 

Television actor couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed twin baby boys. They announced the joyous news on social media on Tuesday, with a heartwarming post.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Divyanka and Vivek shared an adorable post of two babies sitting together in blue outfits. The text on the creative read, “We asked for happiness… God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.” Along with the post, they wrote in the caption, “The wait is finally over… “The Boys” are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood.”