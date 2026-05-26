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Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twin baby boys: ‘Mere Karan Arjun aagaye’
Television actor Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been blessed with twin baby boys. The couple shared the good news on social media.
Television actor couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed twin baby boys. They announced the joyous news on social media on Tuesday, with a heartwarming post.
Taking to their Instagram handle, Divyanka and Vivek shared an adorable post of two babies sitting together in blue outfits. The text on the creative read, “We asked for happiness… God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.” Along with the post, they wrote in the caption, “The wait is finally over… “The Boys” are here, and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood.”
ALSO READ | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya says her mother advised her to have chironji dana ever since news of her pregnancy: ‘Bacche ke bones ache honge’
Check out the post:
Soon after they shared the happy news, their fans and industry friends flooded social media with congratulatory messages. “Oh my God. Super duper happy for you,” actor Akanksha Puri wrote. Shraddha Arya commented, “Wowww yayyyyy.”Ankita Lokhande also congratulated the new parents, and wrote, “Wowww chooo cute.. congratulations guys.” “Hope both D and the babies are doing well! Can’t wait to see you with the boys VD!” a fan’s comment read.
After around 10 years of marriage, Divyanka had announced her pregnancy in March this year, with her baby bump photos on Instagram. While talking about the pregnancy, the actor had told Vickey Lalwani, “The baby is due in mid-June. Vivek and I wanted a baby only now; we tried, and it happened. We are blessed. Our parents are ecstatic. I first broke the news to Vivek, and then we informed our parents almost immediately. We don’t have any preference, whether it’s a boy or a girl. And yes, I must say that we managed to hide it for six full months.”
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi first met on the sets of the famous TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After years of friendship turned into love the couple got married in July 2016, in Bhopal.
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