Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate second wedding anniversary. Here’s looking back at their magical love story

After seeing Taani partner and Suri ji unite, we started believing in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, but we are sure not many know that it was ‘fans ne bana di jodi’ for television’s most popular couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. Today, the stars are celebrating their second wedding anniversary while on a holiday in Maldives. As we congratulate the two on their successful marriage, here’s looking back at their love story.

On August 2015, Yeh Hai Mobabbatein actor Shireen Morza threw a birthday party for her co-stars. The night was the first time Vivek and Divyanka interacted. They even hit the dance floor together. The next morning, they both were taken aback by the buzz on social media. Fans had cropped them out from one of the group selfies clicked at the party and had already christened them ‘Divek’. While fans were already hoping and praying for them to get together, it also became quite weird for them. Sensing that the two could actually hit it off together, another co-star Pankaj Bhatia jumped to their rescue.

Pankaj made a WhatsApp group with both the stars, so that they could break the ice. Slowly and steadily they started talking and realised they had an instant connect. Divyanka, who was coming out of a relationship with Sharad Malhotra, made it clear she was not looking for a casual affair. And when Vivek assured her that he looks at them as man and wife in future, he won the lady’s heart.

Soon the two met each other’s parents and in January 2016, they got engaged. And the same year on July 8, they tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Divyanka’s hometown Bhopal. The couple also threw a star-studded reception in Mumbai, which saw the who’s who of tellytown attending the do.

With both getting very less time to know each other and being drowned with work post marriage, Nach Baliye came as boon to them. The long hours of rehearsals and the competitive spirit got them closer and with the fans showering them with love, they managed to emerge as champions.

While not many things have changed between the love-struck couple, it’s hard to ignore how they also managed to attract unnecessary controveries. From Vivek being accused of marrying Divyanka for fame or she forcing brands to sign Vivek along with her, they have had their share of negativity. But recently trolls attacked the two for faking their relationship and fans’ bone of discontent was Vivek not liking any of his wife’s pictures on Instagram.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Vivek had given a befitting reply to them, “Me and my partner, we live in a very real kind of space. It’s really stupid when people judge our relationship based on our activity on social media. We are very secure as partners and Divyanka is really happy with me and so am I with her. We don’t need to prove it to the world by liking pictures. We know what our real world is and we are quite content in each other’s company.”

The couple have maintained that they want to travel around the world and their anniversaries would be the best time to vacation. Divyanka and Vivek picked the picturesque and beautiful Maldives islands for their latest romantic escapade and plan to also try out water adventure sports. This time, it’s a double whammy for them as Vivek’s show Qayamat Ki Raat has opened to great numbers.

Last year on her anniversary, Divyanka had confessed to us, “I also miss the days when we were dating – those long drives, hanging out, spending time and getting to know each other. They are the memories that will always be special in our life. But the marriage is the best thing that could have happened to us.”

Here’s wishing the beautiful couple a very happy anniversary.

