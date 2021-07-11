Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya off to a road trip to celebrate anniversary, see pics

Actor Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya have finally taken a trip together to celebrate their fifth marriage anniversary. While the couple stayed at home on their special day– July 8– they took off for a road trip on the weekend to spend time together, away from the city.

Divyanka took to Instagram on Sunday to share her excitement for the anniversary trip as she posted a couple of her pictures and wrote that she had finished all her personal and professional commitments before the holiday. “All home chores done.👍Professional requirements addressed in person and on phone. 👍

Anniversary trip is OFFICIALLY ON (PS:And that was me OFFICIALLY JUST POSING),” the actor wrote.



Vivek Dahiya also shared adorable photos of himself and Divyanka munching on burgers as they travelled by road to their holiday destination. “Ready, steady, po! .. and the road trip commences!” he wrote alongside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

Divyanka and Vivek’s holiday is special for reasons more than one. The couple has reunited after a gap of more than two months as Divyanka was in Cape Town, South Africa shooting for Colors reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is set to air soon. As for Vivek, his latest work State of Siege: Temple Attack is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets of Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and after a brief courtship got engaged in January 2016, followed by a grand wedding on July 8 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.