Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are expecting their first child

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya portrayed a doting mother for six years on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Now, she is set to embrace motherhood in real life as well. Bombay Times recently reported that Divyanka and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, are expecting their first child. SCREEN has now learned that she is currently in her second trimester.

According to our sources, Divyanka is six months pregnant and is expected to welcome her baby in June. She and Vivek are likely to make an official announcement soon. Both families are currently busy preparing to welcome the little one.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Reportedly, a baby shower ceremony is expected to take place soon. The celebration will be an intimate affair with family and close friends from the TV industry in attendance.

Divyanka Tripathi on motherhood

Divyanka Tripathi has long been looking forward to embracing motherhood. In a 2023 interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress said,”I would like to be a mother at some point in time. This power of becoming a mother, conceiving a child, is very precious and beautiful. Women are blessed to bear this power of becoming a mother, and I would love to experience it someday. Being a mother will also be a huge responsibility, giving time to that child, so when the time is right, we will take the plunge.”

In January 2026, Divyanka had told Gallata India that she and Vivek were prepared to become parents. She said, “I would love to explore motherhood very soon, it’s a natural thing, but also a gift from God. We would like to be parents, now we feel kind of prepared for it, we do have these conversations. But while doing a show, I wouldn’t consider it; I want to space it out. Maybe after this show, we may plan.”

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s relationship

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been married for nearly 10 years now. The two met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love while working on the show. Talking about her love story with Vivek, Divyanka had said in an earlier interview, “What I liked about Vivek was that he is very open-minded. When we spoke for the first time, a few semi-feminist views that I have, he was accepting those views. His idea of how a couple should be appealed to me a lot; he was up for a serious relationship from the first go, and that was very impressive for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

“We gave our relationship a chance, we kept meeting each other over a few months, went on dates to know each other better, but by the second or third meeting, we were falling in love with each other,” Divyanka added.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi was last seen in the web series, The Magic of Shiri, which released in 2024.