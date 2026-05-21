Divyaa Agarwal reacts after clothing brand accuses her of misconduct: ‘Stance was changed later’

Reality show star Divyaa Agarwal has been mired in controversies ever since The 50. A few months ago, she made headlines over her remarks against Prince Narula. Now, Divyaa has landed in another controversy after a clothing brand accused her of failing to return an outfit sourced for The 50. On Wednesday, the brand shared allegations of misconduct by Divyaa’s team on social media.

A clothing brand called Midweek alleged on Instagram that Divya Agarwal’s stylist Ipsa Arora had sourced two outfits from them, but only one was returned. The Instagram post read, “Two outfits sourced from us, after four months of follow-ups, excuses, lies, and solutions, one outfit lost and one used and returned. Rs 7500 in loss. Small brands are expected to stay silent, but we chose not to. Behind every sourced outfit is a small business trying to survive. What may be just clothes for celebrities and large teams is inventory, money, and months of effort for independent brands.”

Also Read: Divya Agarwal confirms turning down Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, slams Prince Narula’s ‘regressive’ approach on The 50: ‘Looked like a desparate attempt to win’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Midweek (@midweek.clothing)

The post further read, “When bigger people in the industry casually lose pieces, ignore agreements, or refuse accountability, it doesn’t just hurt a business financially, it tells small brands, ‘your work doesn’t matter enough’. Too many small businesses stay silent because we are afraid of being labelled difficult for simply asking for basic professionalism and respect. To every small business, women-led label, artist, stylist, or founder who has been dismissed, ignored, underpaid, or taken for granted, you are not alone.”

In the caption, the brand tagged Divyaa Agarwal and wrote, “We value everybody’s time and work. But when situations like this happen, it raises serious questions about the system we are working with. This is not just about our brand — it’s about the people who put their hard work, effort, and trust into building it. So @ssk.bils, offering us another reshoot as a solution only puts us back into the same exhausting loop again. And as the manager of influencer @divyaagarwal_official, it should absolutely be your responsibility to ensure that the brands you source from, or the people you hire to handle these collaborations, are delivering things correctly and professionally from the start.”

Divyaa Agarwal reacts to the accusations

SCREEN reached out to Divyaa Agarwal for a comment on the matter. She said, “I have been reading this, but I have no idea because I was on the show, The 50. My stylist and manager were talking, and there is some confusion. I have had no personal chats or talks. I have been seeing that they have been sharing the post everywhere, so I chose to ignore it and stay quiet. I have no idea what promises were made or what things were done.”

Divyaa also issued a statement which read, “I was honestly not planning to address this matter publicly, but since the discussion and the ruckus around it has escalated and reached my team, my close associates, and people who genuinely support me, I felt it was important to clarify a few things from my side. Over the years, I have always supported and celebrated homegrown brands and designers. Throughout my journey including my recent stint on The 50 alongside many other projects and appearances, I have consciously made efforts to credit, promote, and encourage brands that collaborate with me. Anyone who has worked with me and my team knows the amount of respect and visibility we try to offer to upcoming labels and creative talent. With a show involving nearly 50 contestants, multiple fittings, back-and-forth logistics, and constant movement of outfits and styling pieces, there is always a possibility of an unfortunate one-off misplacement. In this particular situation, when my team realised that a piece associated with the brand could not be located immediately, we still made every effort to ensure the brand received the visibility and credit they were asking for. In fact, as discussed in the chats, another outfit was to be arranged and a separate shoot was to be aligned purely so the brand could get the due credit and exposure they had requested. Additionally, the particular outfit being referred to was visible only as a part of the promo shoot and could not eventually be accommodated into a reel, frame footage, or final content integration. In reality shows with multiple contestants and extensive styling changes, it is extremely common that not every look gets featured in the final edit. That is precisely why my team proactively reached out to the brand again and requested another outfit so we could specially shoot and ensure they received the due credits and visibility they were seeking.”

The statement further read, “What is disappointing is that even after multiple conversations and confirmations, the stance was changed later. The chats being circulated by the brand themselves clearly reflect that the concern initially raised was about credits and visibility; something my team was actively working towards resolving with complete sincerity. Had this truly been about money from the very beginning, the conversation would have been different from day one. Despite the matter not directly requiring so much involvement from our end, my team still continued to coordinate in good faith because we value relationships and respect creative work. I want to state this very clearly neither I nor my team have ever intended to disrespect, misuse, or undermine any homegrown brand. I have built my journey while supporting independent talent, and I will continue to do so. At the same time, it is unfortunate when situations are amplified publicly in a manner that attempts to question my integrity and pull down the efforts of my team for unnecessary attention. I sincerely hope this puts an end to the assumptions and negativity surrounding the matter. Peace out.”

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About Divyaa Agarwal

Divya Agarwal has been a familiar face in the reality show circuit for years. She rose to fame with MTV Splitsvilla, went on to win Ace of Space, and later emerged victorious in Bigg Boss OTT. She was last seen on the reality show The 50. After her eviction from The 50, Divyaa told SCREEN, “I couldn’t play the way I usually do in other reality shows. There was male domination, and I couldn’t take it. I cannot blame Prince (Narula) completely. I went into the game thinking it is a give-and-take. They have saved me so many times, and we were working in an alliance. But the problem arises when priorities are not set. Prince kept telling everybody they were his priority. He would plan and plot behind our backs. If he was sure about who his priorities are, we would have created a third alliance. Whenever we tried to do something, we were asked not to do it; it was not a good situation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyaa Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

“Usually, I don’t listen to someone here. Because he was like a big brother, out of respect, I kept taking it. I was really happy to leave the show. I was looking for the relationship we had outside the house, but it looked like a desperate attempt to win the show by hook or by crook. I have not won my shows like that. I have been very vocal, but here, if the house was against you, you were nowhere to be seen the next day. You could not even fight openly,” Divyaa added.

Divyaa Agarwal has not announced her next project after The 50.