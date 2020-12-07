TV actor Divya Bhatnagar passes away

Divya Bhatnagar played the role of a domestic help called Gulabo on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. (Photo: Divya Bhatnagar/Instagram)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Divya Bhatnagar passed away on Monday following coronavirus complications.

Divya was admitted to a hospital in November after testing positive for COVID-19.

A casting director close to Divya Bhatnagar told indianexpress.com that she was on the ventilator for the past few days. He added that the actor breathed her last early Monday.

Actors like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shilpa Shirodkar took to Instagram to mourn the demise of their friend Divya.

Sharing a photo of herself and Divya, Bhattacharjee wrote, “Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi…Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable…but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you…Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi…God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone my friend… Om shanti.”

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Divya Bhatnagar was also a part of projects like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish.

