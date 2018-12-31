Divya Agarwal wins MTV Ace of Space

Divya Agarwal on Monday was announced as the winner of MTV Ace of Space. She beat beau Varun Sood to take home the coveted trophy and prize money of Rs seven lakh. Apart from the two lovers, Pratik Sehajpal and Shehzad Deol were among the top four in the Vikas Gupta hosted show.

Divya gained fame with her participation on Splitsvilla 10. Her strong connection with Priyank Sharma was also loved by the audience, who nicknamed them as Divyank. While the two could not win the show, the couple continued to find love from the audience. But all hell broke loose among fans when the two parted ways.

Priyank was said to be getting too close for comfort with Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Benafsha Soonawalla. Things further turned ugly when Divya entered Bigg Boss 11 house and pulled up Priyank for his behaviour. She also accused him of cheating her. Soon their fans started taking sides and trolled each other.

Interestingly, Divya Agarwal entered Ace of Space with Benafsha’s ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. In the initial days of the show, the two were seen only crying foul over their failed relationship. The duo tried their best to heal each other and in turn became quite close. Divya’s insecurity towards Varun came to the fore when she was visibly jealous of his closeness to Chetna Pande.

But just days before her birthday, Varun went down on his knees and confessed his feelings towards her. The couple shared that they have always felt strongly for each other but were running away from their emotions.

Divya’s strong personality, determination towards tasks and her love story helped her find a connect with the audience who voted her as the champion of MTV Ace of Space.