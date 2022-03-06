Divya Agarwal parts ways with Varun Sood: ‘He will always be my best friend’

Reality TV couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have parted ways. Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans.

Divya’s post read, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to !”

She added, “No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it.”

The actor concluded her post by saying, “I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend ❤ Please respect my decision.”

Divya Agarwal also shared a post on her Instagram stories. It read, “Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends.”

See some photos of Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood:

Varun Sood is yet to comment on the breakup.

Varun and Divya participated in the reality show Ace of Space.