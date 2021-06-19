Divya Agarwal on boyfriend Varun Sood’s injury on KKK 11: ‘He tore his thumb ligament’

Actor Divya Agarwal has confirmed that her actor-boyfriend Varun Sood suffered an injury during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 a few days ago and is now doing better. The actor is currently shooting for the Colors reality adventure show in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Varun suffered from an injury almost 10 days ago. He has recovered now and is shooting. He had torn his thumb ligament and I was very worried about him. Although he is much better now, I’m still concerned. I am constantly in touch with his manager there and keep telling him to keep Varun safe,” Divya told The Times of India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12)

While Divya is worried about Varun’s health, she said the actor is treating his injury as a matter of pride. “Varun took his injuries as glories. He is very proud of it and likes to challenge himself even when he is injured.”

Varun Sood, who has been seen on youth-based shows like MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla, is competing with a host of TV celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, and Nikki Tamboli on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 dropped its first promo, featuring host Rohit Shetty, a few days ago. The promo begins with Rohit teasing the upcoming season. “This is not a normal battleground. There will be no excuse, no mercy and no surrender. There will be fear at every step and our daring warriors will give it a good competition,” the host says as he drives around in a car and then jumps onto a helicopter towards the end of the clip. The channel also recently released a teaser featuring TV actor Arjun Bijlani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Other contestants on the show include Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahek Chahal and Sourabh Jain.