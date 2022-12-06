scorecardresearch
Divya Agarwal gets engaged to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar on her birthday. See photos and videos

On Monday, Divya Agarwal's birthday became special as boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar surprised her with a fairytale proposal.

divya agarwalDivya Agarwal got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar on Monday. (Photo: Divya/Instagram)

Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday with her family and close friends. On the happy occasion, she was also surprised as boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to her. The Bigg Boss OTT winner shared photos from the celebration and the filmy proposal on her social media. She also gave a glimpse of the ring, which had the words ‘BaiCo’ imprinted on it. Readers may know that ‘Bayko’ in Marathi means wife.

“Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone ✨ Rab Rakha 🧿,” she captioned the post.

At the party, Divya looked gorgeous in her pink shimmery dress, while Apurva complemented her in his all-black look. The pictures saw them sharing a hug while in one photo, Apurva is seen kissing her forehead. Divya also shows off her ring as she smiles at the cameras.

Apurva Padgaonkar is an engineer-turned-businessman and runs four restaurants in Mumbai. The two met through common friends and hit off instantly. To surprise his ladylove, he planned the fairy tale proposal and swept her off her feet. Apurva also proposed to Divya’s mother and brother, and sought their approval for the marriage.

Divya Agarwal rose to fame via Splitsvilla, where she was dating Priyank Sharma. After publically breaking up with him, she fell in love with Varun Sood. After living-in together for a while, Divya called off the relationship earlier this year citing seeing no future with him.

