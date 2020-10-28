Divya Agarwal’s father passes away

Divya Agarwal's father was admitted in a Navi Mumbai hospital. (Photo: Divya Agarwal/Instagram)

Actor-VJ Divya Agarwal’s father passed away on Wednesday. He was admitted in a hospital in Navi Mumbai after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

Throughout his hospitalisation period, Divya had been sharing health updates with her fans. On Tuesday evening, the actor requested her followers to pray for her father as his condition had declined. Today morning, the actor shared the news of the loss by sharing a picture of her father. The caption read, ” You are always with me… I love you papa.. RIP.” Boyfriend Varun Sood reposted the image on his profile.

Their friends and colleagues from the industry shared condolence messages. Neha Dhupia, who shares a warm bond with the reality TV star, wrote, “Divya I’m so so so sorry for your loss … love and prayers … always ❤️ be strong you brave one.” Good friend Dishank Arora mentioned, “I am deeply saddened by the loss that you and your family have encountered. My condolences. 🙏 More strength to you & your family. RIP 🙏.” Others like Aly Goni, Madirakshi Mundle, Arya Babbar, Akhil, Nivedita Basu also shared heartfelt tributes.

Divya Agarwal had earlier revealed that first her brother Prince tested positive for Covid, followed by her parents. Since her father had a heart ailment history, they immediately got him admitted. He was soon shifted to the ICU as his condition worsened.

