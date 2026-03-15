Divya Agarwal confirms turning down Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, slams Prince Narula’s ‘regressive’ approach on The 50: ‘Looked like a desparate attempt to win’

Actress Divya Agarwal was evicted from The 50 earlier this month. However, she reentered the show as a wild card contestant recently. In a no-holds-barred conversation, Divya opens up about Prince Narula‘s game, the raw deal women got on the show, rumors about her marriage, and why she is done with reality TV for good.

Talking about her experience on The 50, Divya said, “It was a good experience, but the format didn’t quite suit me. I couldn’t play the way I usually do in other reality shows. There was male domination, and I couldn’t take it. I cannot blame Prince completely. I went into the game thinking it is a give-and-take. They have saved me so many times, and we were working in an alliance. But the problem arises when priorities are not set.”

Also Read: Bhavya Singh swears to destroy Divya Agarwal on The 50, calls Bigg Boss OTT winner a ‘gold digger’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyaa Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

Prince Narula’s desperate attempt to win the show

While Prince Narula and Rajat Dalal are heading the two alliances in the game, they are also dominating over other contestants. This has led to many feeling restricted in the show. Talking about Prince’s game, Divya Agarwal said, “Prince kept telling everybody they were his priority. He would plan and plot behind our backs. If he was sure about who his priorities are, we would have created a third alliance. Whenever we tried to do something, we were asked not to do it; it was not a good situation. Usually, I don’t listen to someone here. Because he was like a big brother, out of respect, I kept taking it. I was really happy to leave the show. I was looking for the relationship we had outside the house, but it looked like a desperate attempt to win the show by hook or by crook. I have not won my shows like that. I have been very vocal, but here, if the house was against you, you were nowhere to be seen the next day. You could not even fight openly.”

Divya also slammed the regressive mentality that the male contestants had on The 50. “I felt like I had gone 10-20 years back. I didn’t feel like I was working in 2026. I was really not happy with the kind of violence that was happening at the very beginning of the show. It all started with people being at each other’s throats, and there was no host to control it. No one was scared of consequences; they were all behaving like animals.”

On women not being treated fairly on The 50

One major concern several female contestants have raised on this captive reality show is that they never got a level playing field. The women on the show were only treated as the weak links within the game. They were looked at as vote banks and were rarely given opportunities to show their potential. Divya agreed to all of this, but also said that it was the women only to blame for this. She explained that while a few female contestants took a stand against it, many other women behaved as if their survival depended on the men in the show.

Explaining why she didn’t take a stand, Divya said, “The minute you took a stand, you were out of the show. I played really smartly because I didn’t want to paint myself as a target. There were 50 people in the show; it was like a classroom. There are only 7-8 main players; the rest were their followers who helped in the voting. It was like a whole ecosystem inside the house where no matter what they would support, they would only do things for the person they really follow. I wondered if that was the case, I should also have taken 50 people along with me. Even though I had my people on the show, the mentality was such that girls were not given respect.It was a very simple show. The concept was amazing, but they spoiled it with politics. Suspense of it was all killed, we exactly knew who was going to get evicted when.”

On separation from her husband, Apurva

In the initial weeks of The 50, Divya Agarwal’s personal life was dragged on national television when co-contestant Bhavya Singh called her a gold digger. She had also highlighted how Divya and her husband live separately, and spoke about a massive fight they had on Diwali this year. Talking about Bhavya’s claims, Divya said, “I saw the entire clip of what Bhavya said; it worked in my favor. The things she said are not true at all. The part of us living separately is right. We do live separately, but that is for work reasons. The idea is to be closer to each other’s work. We have a beautiful relationship where we live like girlfriend and boyfriend. We also plan dates.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyaa Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

“When I heard what all she said, it didn’t really affect me, because it was so stupid. It didn’t affect Apurva or me. Our lives are still going on, and there is no such thing as divorce on our cards. As for the fight on Diwali, there was a very stupid argument and nothing big. She just wanted to use it, but those things were not very serious. That person doesn’t even exist for me now,” the actress added.

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On rejecting Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

After her first eviction from The 50, a source had informed SCREEN that Divya Agarwal was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Confirming the same, Divya said that she rejected the offer. “Yes, I have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi, but I don’t think I am interested in any more reality shows. I had promised my audience after Bigg Boss that I wouldn’t be a part of this, and they were really heartbroken. The show came, and the main motive of it was to win it for the fans, so it was a good way to thank them for supporting me throughout the years. When I went into the show, I realized that it’s seriously not my cup of tea,” Divya said.

She added, “I have accepted that there was a fire in me earlier for doing these kinds of reality shows. I was that person, but now I am a changed person. I don’t sign up for these things where I have to put my mental health under this situation and milk my personal life to go somewhere. Earlier things were organic, but today, the kind of reality shows that happen, the audience and contestants are becoming smarter, and they want a storyline. That’s not how reality works. No matter how many reality shows they do, the more they do that, the more things get piled on their head about succeeding, and they want to win it all. There is no proper destination.”