Divya Agarwal says she has known fiance for seven years, fans question if she ever loved Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to her and she accepted, much to the joy of her fans. The fairytale proposal left fans gushing as they wished them a happy life ahead. However, as the actor shared about knowing Apurva for the last seven years and dating him for a while, a section of the audience felt betrayed as they questioned her love for Varun Sood.

For the unversed, Divya dated Varun for four years and they broke up earlier this year in March. Before that, she was in a relationship with Priyank Sharma. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, she mentioned how she had dated Apurva a long time back but drifted apart. After breaking up with Varun, the two bonded all over again. She shared that while they haven’t fixed a date, the couple plan to tie the knot next year. Apurva is an entrepreneur-restaurateur in Mumbai.

On social media, Divya shared a photo with Apurva flaunting her ring. She wrote with the photo, “Hey coco ! It’s been 7 years and look how far we have come.. it doesn’t matter what we are today, we are back for what we had back then. My raw and unfiltered man, I love you for your heart.”

I always just wanted a happy family n Waheguru heard it. Thankful to each one of you all who were a part of the celebration..❤️

It’s indeed the most important day of my life #missyoupapa pic.twitter.com/cR26qXvXC4 — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) December 7, 2022

In another tweet, remembering her late father, she wrote, “I always just wanted a happy family n Waheguru heard it. Thankful to each one of you all who were a part of the celebration..It’s indeed the most important day of my life #missyoupapa.” In the picture, Divya is seen hugging her mother, while her brother and fiance lovingly stand beside them.

Fans were quick to question Divya about her engagement with Apurva. While many were upset how she moved on so quickly, a few also wondered if she ever loved Varun. ” Yeh true love hai toh …Varun ke sath kya tha majak Aur Harr baar tumhe saccha pyaar kaise mil jata hai,” wrote a social media user, while another added, ” Wasn’t she with varun for 4 years in that 7 year like what is happening.” However, a few fans defended Divya saying it’s her life and she’s not answerable to anyone.

While Varun Sood has not reacted to the news, he tweeted a smiley after the engagement was announced. On Thursday, the actor also shared photos from his Maldives holiday.