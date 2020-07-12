Actor Divvya Chouksey passes away

Divvya Chouksey made her acting debut with the 2016 Bollywood film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara. (Photo: Divvya Chouksey/Instagram) Divvya Chouksey made her acting debut with the 2016 Bollywood film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara. (Photo: Divvya Chouksey/Instagram)

Actor-model-singer Divvya Chouksey passed away on Sunday, following a long battle with cancer.

Divvya’s cousin sister Soumya Amish Verma took to Facebook to share the news. She wrote, “I am very sad to share that my cousin Divvya Chouksey has passed away due to cancer at a very young age. She did an acting course from London and went on to feature in a couple of films and serials. She also rose to fame as a singer. Today, she left us. I wish God blesses her soul. RIP.”

On Saturday evening, Divvya Chouksey posted a message on her Instagram stories. It read, “Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less. Since it’s been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages, it’s time I tell you guys. I am on my deathbed. S*** happens, I am strong. Be there another life of non-suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. Bye.”

A Miss Universe India 2011 contestant, Divvya’s showbiz career featured appearances on MTV Making the Cut 2 and MTV True Life. She also made her acting debut with the 2016 Bollywood film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara.

In 2018, she turned singer with the single titled “Patiyaale Di Queen”.

Celebrities, meanwhile, took to social media to mourn the demise of Divvya Chouksey.

Divvya’s Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara co-star Sahil Anand wrote on Instagram, “Ul be missed badly by ur bhaiya @divvyachouksey …. ur passion, ur dream, ur go getter attitude, ur positivity was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for u …I m sure you are in a better place now and in peace …ur bhaiya loves you and will always love you ….I miss u DC 💔….you will always be alive in my memories and in my heart.”

Actor-model Anjum Fakih shared on Instagram, “Wherever you are needy… Am sure that you are happier than ever before… You won’t be missed DC.. you are too special for that… An actor, a singer,a writer,an entrepreneur, a true diva… Shine on behen… Shine on 🙏💔 Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon. May your soul rest in eternal peace. P.s : grab a popcorn needy cuz we both gonna chill in heaven and dayuummm am gonna watch Jennifer’s body 1000 times with you .. I love you…”

Actor-model Niharica Raizada posted a photo of Divvya Chouksey on Facebook and wrote, “Very sad to hear this, the passing of Divya Chouksey.A very vibrant and enthusiastic personality. All Diva I am SHE girls from 2011 will miss you.”

