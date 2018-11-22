Ralph Breaks The Internet screening: Shakti Arora, Iqbal Khan and others in attendance

Disney India on Wednesday organised a special screening of Ralph Breaks The Internet in Mumbai. The event saw Iqbal Khan, Romit Raj, Sai Deodhar, Shakti Arora, Neha Saxena, Abhishek Sharrma, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Rajeev Paul in attendance.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is the sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph. The film also sees more than 14 Disney Princesses coming together for the first time.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston. The film features the voices of Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch and Ed O’Neill among others. C-3PO, R2-D2 and Yoda from Star Wars will also feature in the film.

Ralph Breaks The Internet releases on November 23.