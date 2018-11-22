Toggle Menu
Ralph Breaks The Internet screening: Shakti Arora, Iqbal Khan and others in attendancehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/disney-film-ralph-breaks-the-internet-screening-in-mumbai-5458894/

Ralph Breaks The Internet screening: Shakti Arora, Iqbal Khan and others in attendance

Ralph Breaks the Internet is the sequel to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph. The film releases in India on November 23.

ralph breaks the internet film screening in mumbai
Ralph Breaks The Internet releases on November 23

Disney India on Wednesday organised a special screening of Ralph Breaks The Internet in Mumbai. The event saw Iqbal Khan, Romit Raj, Sai Deodhar, Shakti Arora, Neha Saxena, Abhishek Sharrma, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Rajeev Paul in attendance.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is the sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph. The film also sees more than 14 Disney Princesses coming together for the first time.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston. The film features the voices of Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch and Ed O’Neill among others. C-3PO, R2-D2 and Yoda from Star Wars will also feature in the film.

tumhari sulu child actor
Tumhari Sulu child actor Abhishek Sharma at the screening of Disney film Ralph Breaks The Internet. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Rajeev Paul at Ralph Breaks The Internet
Rajeev Paul attended the screening with his daughter. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Ralph Breaks the internet photo
Romit Raj with his daughter at the screening of Ralph Breaks the Internet, which will hit screens on November 22. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Also read | Ralph Breaks the Internet premiere: Imagine Dragons, Taraji P Henson and Mandy Moore attend

Iqbal Khan photo
Iqbal Khan turned up with his wife and kids at the event. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Sai Deodhar at Ralph breaking the internet screening
Udaan actor Sai Deodhar was also spotted at the screening of Ralph Breaks the Internet. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena photo
Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena at the screening of Disney film Raplh Breaks The Internet. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Ralph Breaks The Internet releases on November 23.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android