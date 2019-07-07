Disney actor Cameron Boyce found dead at 20

Cameron Boyce, an actor best known for Disney Channel’s musical fantasy television film series Descendants, has been found dead. Boyce was just 20. His demise was confirmed by his family, ABC News reported.

A spokesperson said in a statement, “It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

The statement continued, “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce played the role of Carlos in the movie series. His other roles include Luke Ross in the comedy series Jessie on the same channel, and as Conor on the Disney XD series Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.

Boyce is the winner of Young Artist Award in the Best Performance in the Feature Film – Young Ensemble Cast category that he shared with other cast members of the 2011 comedy film Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

He began his career with the 2008 horror film Mirrors as a nine-year-old. He played the role of Kiefer Sutherland’s character’s son in the film.