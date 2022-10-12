Disha Vakani’s brother denies actor suffering from throat cancer: ‘Bohot galat…’

The world woke up to shocking reports of Disha Vakani suffering from throat cancer. Popularly known as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah, reports suggested that her peculiar tone had led to the cancer. Rubbishing the speculation, her brother Mayur Vakani told indianexpress.com that it’s false news. “Bohot galat news hai. Aisa kuch nahi hai. Sab thik hai. It’s just a rumour (It’s a very wrong piece of news. There is nothing like that),” he shared.

Neela Film Productions that bankrolls the show also told us that the news is fake. Disha Vakani quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017 after delivering her first child. While the team had been waiting for her to return, the actor, who had another baby recently, doesn’t seem too eager to come back.

At a press conference introducing the new Taarak Mehta, Asit Kumarr Modi said, “The character of Daya Bhabhi is such that people have not forgotten it. It’s been almost five years and people still talk about her. Her absence is felt by everyone, including me. I have a lot of respect for her and I duly waited for her during the pandemic and I am waiting for her even today. We are hoping for a miracle that she can come back.”

He later assured that even if Disha Vakani doesn’t come back, he will get a new actor to play the part.

“Changes are necessary, even if it’s at our home. I am also sure that the audience will accept a new face if needed. I am a very positive person and I never lose hope. Whatever will happen, will be for the best,” he added.