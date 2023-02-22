Disha Vakani is seen with her family in new video, fans demand Dayaben’s return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani, who played Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over a decade, has stayed away from the limelight ever since she welcomed her first son in 2017. Fans of the show have been asking for her return ever since she left and while there are no updates on Disha coming back to the show, a recent video of hers on social media has gotten fans pleading for her to return once again.

The video shows Disha with her family in a temple as they perform a ritual. The video shows Daya with her two children and her husband Mayur Padia.

Watch the video here:

One of the first comments on the post read, “Please ma’am vapis aa jao (Please ma’am come back).” Another comment read, “Please come back to TMKOC.” One fan wrote that they missed watching her with Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi on the show.

Disha first took a maternity break in 2017. She returned on the show in 2019 for a special appearance and has been on a break since then. She welcomed her second son in 2022. In a previous conversation, producer Asit Kumarr Modi told indianexpress.com, “As much as the audience, even I want Disha to return as Daya, and I am hopeful she will. All said and done, I am thankful that the audience has been giving us equal love even in her absence, which is quite a boost.”

The show never recast her role since her exit so fans have been hoping that Disha might return at some point. In a recent media interaction, Dilip Joshi was asked about Disha’s return and said that since her departure, “the funny part has been missing.” “For a long time you all have enjoyed good and fun scenes of Daya and Jetha. Ever since Disha ji left, that part, that angle, the funny part has been missing. The chemistry between Daya and Jetha is missing. People are also saying the same. Let’s see, I am always positive, Asit bhai is always positive. So you never know if something interesting may come up,’ he said.