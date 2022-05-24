scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Disha Vakani to be replaced as Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here’s what producer said

Disha Vakani has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since her maternity break in 2017. She last appeared on the show in a cameo in 2019.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 9:27:45 am
disha vakani daya ben taarak mehtaDisha Vakani played Daya Ben from 2008-2017.

Fans of the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are in for some good news. One of their favourite characters, Daya Ben, is set to return to the show. However, whether actor Disha Vakani will reprise the role is still unclear.

We know that the show’s massive fanbase has been missing Daya Ben’s funny antics with husband Jethalal Gada for years now. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi now has an update.

Also read |Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal does not want to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for this reason: ‘The day I feel…’

Modi told ETimes that they are planning for the return of Daya Ben, but he also hinted that chances of Disha Vakani returning are slim. Disha has been on a sabbatical from the show ever since her maternity break in 2017. While the buzz in the industry suggests that her in-laws want her to focus on her family, others believe that Disha has asked for a mammoth hike.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Though the writers wrote her absence into the show, Modi shared that now that Disha is married and has responsibilities as a mother, they won’t force her to return. Instead, fans might get to see a fresh face replacing her.

Also read |Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi on Shailesh Lodha quitting show: ‘I am not aware that…”

Asit Kumarr Modi previously told indianexpress.com, “As much as the audience, even I want Disha to return as Daya, and I am hopeful she will. All said and done, I am thankful that the audience has been giving us equal love even in her absence, which is quite a boost.” Disha Vakani last appeared on the show in a cameo in 2019.

