Disha Vakani to be replaced as Daya Ben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here’s what producer said

Fans of the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are in for some good news. One of their favourite characters, Daya Ben, is set to return to the show. However, whether actor Disha Vakani will reprise the role is still unclear.

We know that the show’s massive fanbase has been missing Daya Ben’s funny antics with husband Jethalal Gada for years now. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi now has an update.

Modi told ETimes that they are planning for the return of Daya Ben, but he also hinted that chances of Disha Vakani returning are slim. Disha has been on a sabbatical from the show ever since her maternity break in 2017. While the buzz in the industry suggests that her in-laws want her to focus on her family, others believe that Disha has asked for a mammoth hike.

Though the writers wrote her absence into the show, Modi shared that now that Disha is married and has responsibilities as a mother, they won’t force her to return. Instead, fans might get to see a fresh face replacing her.

Asit Kumarr Modi previously told indianexpress.com, “As much as the audience, even I want Disha to return as Daya, and I am hopeful she will. All said and done, I am thankful that the audience has been giving us equal love even in her absence, which is quite a boost.” Disha Vakani last appeared on the show in a cameo in 2019.