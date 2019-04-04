After Disha Vakani, these actors can play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

On Wednesday, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi announced that he is on the lookout for an actor to replace Disha Vakani in the SAB TV show. Disha, who delivered a baby in 2017, seems to be in no mood to get back, leading the makers to find a new Dayaben.

In a statement to indianexpress.com, Asit said, “There are women who take maternity breaks and then resume work. We have given Disha leave and now we cannot wait more so will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. We will have to replace her, for the audience who have waiting for Daya’s return. And as it’s said, the show must go on.”

While the makers begin their hunt to find the new Daya, indianexpress.com lists down actors, who could be the perfect choice to replace Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Shilpa Shinde

When you think of comedy on the small screen, the first name that comes to your mind is Shilpa Shinde. After acing the North-Indian bhabhi role, Shilpa could pull off the saree-clad Dayaben like a boss. As fans would have seen in Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa has an innate sense of humour and she can add her own flavour to the peculiar character of Daya in the show. After Tiwariji, Shilpa would also look quite nice opposite Jethalal, isn’t it?

Sugandha Mishra

Queen of mimicry, we can already imagine Sugandha mouthing Dayaben’s dialogue in the same quirky way. The actor also matches the physical attributes of Disha Vakani making her a good replacement. Sugandha is fun in real life and that can add to the overall characteristics of Daya in the sitcom. She would also be the one actor who can easily match up to Disha’s Garba steps.

Drashti Dhami

This Gujarati chokri is fun in real life but we have mostly seen her shed tears on screen. While we agree she might look too young as Dayaben but when has logic worked on TV? Daya could be an opportunity for Drashti to let go of her image and have a blast doing some garba on screen. And here’s a suggestion for the makers. Drashti can enter Taarak Mehta as Daya, having undergone a makeover, and soon become the center of attention in Gokuldham society. It’s a complete TRP booster storyline (thank us later)!

Ragini Khanna

“Hey maa…mataji”- if there is one actor who can say this with the same audacity as Disha, it is Ragini Khanna. While the actor is a soft-spoken dignified person in real life, she can really let down her guard on screen. We feel Ragini can turn into the loud Daya effortlessly and can be a good replacement option. Also, it’s been long since we have seen Ragini act on the small screen. Asit Kumarr Modi, are you listening?

Smita Bansal

The first reason for her to be on the list is her uncanny resemblance to Disha Vakani. Smita has done quite a few dramatic roles and opting for Dayaben would give us a peek into her comic skills. The actor is a mother of two in real life and so would also look convincing as Tappu’s loving mother on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Smita would also complement Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal, making them look like a perfect Gujarati couple.

Sumona Chakravarti

Dress up Sumona Chakravarti in a Gujarati saree, put a big bindi on her forehead, add some jewellery, and you will have Dayaben ready in a jiffy. Sumona has already showed off her comedy skills on The Kapil Sharma Show. Taarak could be a good option for her to take her talent to the fiction world. Sumona has also played Kapil’s wife and been at the end of all his leg-pulling antics. So we feel she can hold it strong opposite Dilip Joshi in the daily.

Who do you feel would be the best choice to replace Disha Vakani as Daya? Share your suggestions in the comment box below.