Disha Vakani shoots for Taarak Mehta after two years, comeback still uncertain

Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been eagerly waiting for this day. The primary character of Daya, played by Disha Vakani, is set to be back on the sitcom. But before one starts celebrating, this will be only part of a special sequence.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “With the current track revolving around Navratri, the makers have shot for a special sequence wherein Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) will make a video call to his wife Daya. The entire scene was shot at Ambaji Temple in Gujarat, where the family tried to persuade Daya to come back to Gokuldhaam Society. There is still no clarity if Disha will indeed return to the show, as the makers are still negotiating over her demands. But this special sequence will definitely make the audience happy.”

Talking about Disha’s brief comeback on Taarak, producer Asit Kumarr Modi in a statement shared, “Daya has shot for a small segment for now, but we are hoping to have her back full-time soon. However, the talks on the finer details are still in progress between her and us. The talks have been going on for months now. But we have been clear that no one, in particular, is bigger than the show itself.”

Disha Vakani has been essaying the role of Daya from the inception of the daily. She took a break after delivering a baby girl in November 2017. The makers have been waiting for her to get back on the show after maternity leave but the actor is yet to relent. Her husband Mayur Padia, told TOI “She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution.”

On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running Indian sitcom, Disha Vakani is known for her comic timing and peculiar way of speaking. Her character Daya is also famous for breaking into garba anywhere, unexpectedly. The SAB TV show has been on air since 2008 and currently, Daya is shown as the mother of a 15-year-old boy (played by Raj Anadkat). Popular film and TV actor Dilip Joshi plays Disha’s husband, Jethalal Champaklal Gada.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is based on the column Duniye Ne Oondha Chashma written by columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta who passed away in 2017. Actor Shailesh Lodha plays a character inspired by the late columnist, retaining the name Taarak Mehta.