Will Disha Vakani be back as Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Producer Asit Kumarr Modi reacts

Thursday, June 09, 2022
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi said that Dayaben will make a comeback, but is non-committal whether Disha Vakani will.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 11:24:29 am
Disha Vakani, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahDisha Vakani went on a maternity break from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2017.

Disha Vakani will reportedly not reprise the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in the popular Sony Sab sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of the show, made that clear while speaking to the Times of India, and also dispelled the rumours suggesting the same. However, in a later post, the producer again left the audience confused as he claimed, “She may return back.”

He told ToI that Dayaben, the character that is, will make a comeback, but not Vakani. A new actor will be cast in the role, and currently auditions are on.

Disha went on a maternity break in 2017, but has not been back in the starring role since then, though she did return for a cameo in 2019.

Also Read |Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Dayaben’ Disha Vakani welcomes son, becomes mom for second time

The writers behind the show explained her absence by stating that she is on a pilgrimage with her mother. Daya is one of show’s lead characters. She is Dilip Joshi’s character Jethalal’s wife and Tapu’s mother in the show.

Asit added that the reason it took so long to recast the role was because Disha was not exactly out of the show after marriage. But she then took the maternity break and continued to raise her child. Asit added that he had hoped Disha would return, but then the Covid-19 pandemic played spoilsport. The actor was afraid to return to filming despite the makers taking all the necessary precautions.

Asit assured the fans of the show that a new actor will be finalised “soon”. Although, it must be said, fans may not want to see a new actor in the role that Disha made so beloved.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running for over a decade now. It holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running daily sitcom in terms of number of episodes.

