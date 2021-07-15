Rahul Vaidya sings Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna for his bride, Disha Parmar shows off her henna. Watch

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar on Wednesday celebrated their mehendi function. From the photos and videos that have been making the rounds of the internet, it looks like the lovebirds had a gala time at the function. The pair were seen celebrating the momentous day with their close friends and family.

While fan pages feature the images and clips of the duo having a blast, we all see Rahul Vaidya posing alongside his queen in Disha’s new Instagram stories as well.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s mehendi videos and photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome to the world of RKV ✨💫 (@rkv.an.inspiration.for.youth)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome to the world of RKV ✨💫 (@rkv.an.inspiration.for.youth)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome to the world of RKV ✨💫 (@rkv.an.inspiration.for.youth)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome to the world of RKV ✨💫 (@rkv.an.inspiration.for.youth)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome to the world of RKV ✨💫 (@rkv.an.inspiration.for.youth)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome to the world of RKV ✨💫 (@rkv.an.inspiration.for.youth)

Disha and Rahul stike a pose. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Disha and Rahul stike a pose. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The couple celebrated with their loved ones. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple celebrated with their loved ones. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, while speaking to indianexpress.com, Rahul said, “The fact of it is that I did propose her on a reality show. However, once it got over, both families met and decided to fix a date. Honestly, there are people who take time, but we are the kind who wanted to get married rather than just go on dating. Both of us are very alike as humans. So why should we delay spending our lives together.”

Adding that he is getting married to his dream girl, Rahul Vaidya stated, “It has been really hectic, so much so that I have not been really able to enjoy myself. However, after tonight’s function, I really don’t want to think about who got invited and who didn’t. It’s really unbelievable. The fact that this is actually happening, that I am getting married to this beautiful girl.”

Rahul Vaidya had first professed his feelings for Disha on reality show Bigg Boss 14. The two made their relationship official soon after. Rahul and Disha will tie the knot on July 16, and will reportedly later throw a reception in Mumbai.