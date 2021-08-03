Disha Parmar responds to trolling for not wearing sindoor: ‘My choice’

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot last month in a grand event. While the couple’s fairytale romance and wedding has received much love on social media, there are a few who have trolled the TV actor for not wearing sindoor (vermillion traditionally applied by women).

As Disha shared a few happy photos on Instagram, a few of her followers started criticising her again for not wearing sindoor. Refusing to take it lying down, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai actor shut them down with a befitting reply.

On Monday, Disha took to Instagram to share some gorgeous pictures of her wearing a bright pink saree. She captioned it, “Happy Puppy!💞 .” While many complimented her, a few pointed out that ‘she doesn’t look married’.

The actor, taking to the comment section, responded that ‘it’s her choice’. She also shared that her husband and family were also fine with her decision. “Also to all the people who feel it’s their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor.. it’s my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it.. am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?,” Disha Parmar wrote.

Her comment received love and support from her fans who backed her stance, calling this a matter of choice. They also asked her to ignore hate comments and focus on her happy relationship. Lauding her stand, husband Rahul Vaidya too dropped a comment, writing, ” My baby is killing it ❤️.”

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar met through common friends a couple of years back and instantly clicked. They even featured in Rahul’s music video “Yaad Teri” in 2019. They made their relationship official on Bigg Boss 14 last year.

Rahul proposed to Disha on national television and she said yes on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. After he wrapped up shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul got married to Disha on July 16 in Mumbai.