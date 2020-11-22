Disha Parmar replies to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal

After over a week, Disha Parmar has finally replied to Rahul Vaidya's proposal. (Photo: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar/ Instagram)

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya left his fans excited after he proposed to actor Disha Parmar on national television. And on Saturday, after over a week, Disha replied to Rahul’s proposal.

Pyaar ka Dard Hai fame actor took to Twitter to post, “मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है. (I have sent my reply.)”

Disha Parmar’s tweet:

मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है .. — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 21, 2020

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been besties for more than two years now.

Here’s how Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar:

Recently, we also saw Bigg Boss 14 housemates Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni asking Disha Parmar to reply to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar met through common friends and soon struck a close bond. Disha had also starred in the music video of Rahul Vaidya’s single “Yaad Teri” in 2019.

