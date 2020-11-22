Disha Parmar replies to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer Rahul Vaidya left his fans excited after he proposed to actor Disha Parmar on national television. And on Saturday, after over a week, Disha replied to Rahul’s proposal.
Pyaar ka Dard Hai fame actor took to Twitter to post, “मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है. (I have sent my reply.)”
Disha Parmar’s tweet:
मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है ..
— Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 21, 2020
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been besties for more than two years now.
See | 12 pictures of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar
Here’s how Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar:
Recently, we also saw Bigg Boss 14 housemates Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni asking Disha Parmar to reply to Rahul Vaidya’s proposal.
READ | Who is Disha Parmar?
See Jasmin Bhasin’s video here:
PSA!! Jas & @AlyGoni have a sweet message in favour of @rahulvaidya23 ☺️ #TeamJasmin #JBinBB14#BB14 #JBinBB #AbScenePaltega #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #Colors #JasminBhasin #RahulVaidya #AlyGoni #BBlikeABoss@BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/BiD09lVQdf
— Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) November 20, 2020
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar met through common friends and soon struck a close bond. Disha had also starred in the music video of Rahul Vaidya’s single “Yaad Teri” in 2019.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.