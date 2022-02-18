Disha Parmar refutes pregnancy rumours: ‘Never wearing an oversized shirt again’

Actor Disha Parmar on Friday took to her Instagram stories and shared a note refuting speculations that she is pregnant.

Rumours started doing the rounds when Disha, wearing a loose orange shirt, was clicked exiting a Mumbai restaurant with husband Rahul Vaidya after a dinner date. After the photos emerged online, gossipmongers were quick to point out Disha’s weight gain. They also wondered if she is in the family way.

On Friday, Disha refuted the rumours. “Never wearing an oversized shirt ever again! Also for the ones calling and wanting to know… not pregnant,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Disha Parmar, who was recently seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, tied the knot with Rahul Vaidya on July 16 last year, soon after his stint on Bigg Boss 14.

Rahul had wished Disha on her birthday in November 2021. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “There’s only one girl who I could have married and that’s you! From proposing you last year same date to celebrating this day today with you as ur Husband has been just so beautiful.. Be blessed always as you are .. Happy Birthday @dishaparmar.”

Earlier, speaking to indianexpress.com about what made him fall in love with Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya had said, “She being so patient, understanding and there are a lot of things. She is also a very simple person, just like me, and that makes it beautiful between us.”