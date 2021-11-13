Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are on a ‘Baby’s Day Out’, he calls her ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, see photos and video

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar is in Kashmir to celebrate her 29th birthday with husband Rahul Vaidya. The couple has been sharing photos and videos from their vacation on social media, and from the look of it, it seems the two are having a great time in the valley.

On Saturday, Disha posted a series of photos as she went for a Shikara ride with Rahul. She captioned the pictures, “Baby’s Day out! 🥶🤩” On their ride, the couple opted for a casual look. But they slipped into a Kashmiri outfit as they visited Pari Mahal.

In a video shared by Disha and Rahul, they are seen dancing on “Taareef Karun Kya Uski”. While Rahul sings the song for his ladylove, she dances on it beautifully. The video caught the attention of their close friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. Aly commented on it saying, “End bhai end 🤣🤣”. Jasmin added, “Kya lag rahe ho😘😘🤗🤗” Rakhi Sawant couldn’t stop herself from laughing on the video as she left many laughing emojis in the comments section.

A couple of days ago, Rahul had wished Disha on her birthday with an adorable social media post. Sharing a few pictures of himself with her, he wrote, “There’s only one girl who I could have married and that’s you! From proposing you last year same date to celebrating this day today with you as ur Husband has been just so beautiful.. Be blessed always as you are .. Happy Birthday ♥️ @disha11parmar.”

Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television on her birthday during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. Disha then entered the reality show during Valentine’s Day and said yes to him.

Earlier, Rahul had shared what made him fall in love with Disha. He told indianexpress.com, “She being so patient, understanding and there are a lot of things. She is also a very simple person, just like me, and that makes it beautiful between us.”

Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16.