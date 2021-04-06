Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya dress up as bride and groom in leaked photos from their music video

Television’s latest heartthrobs Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have left fans excited with their new avatar. The couple recently shot for a music video in Punjab, where they are dressed as bride and groom. The behind the shoot pictures and videos from the same have left their fans anticipating their real wedding.

The music video is Rahul Vaidya’s new single, which is said to be a romantic wedding song. The couple will be seen getting married in one of the sequences of the song. The leaked pictures have Rahul dressed in a beige sherwani, while Disha looks ethereal in a pink lehenga.

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya had confirmed to indianexpress.com that he will tie the knot with Disha Parmar in June or July. However, the couple is yet to officially announce a date.

Meeting through common friends, Rahul and Disha have known each other for three years now. This would be their second work project together, as they shared screen space in 2019 for Rahul’s music video “Yaad Teri”. Interestingly, the duo always maintained that they were just friends, and even before entering Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul, in a chat with indianexpress.com had denied dating Disha.

The Indian Idol singer earlier said, “Disha is a very dear and close friend like many others. I have so many other female friends. It’s just that when you are seen with a popular face, people automatically start talking. I never bothered to give clarity about it. Honestly, I would be the first one to announce if I ever fall in love.”

Staying true to his words, on her birthday in November last year, Rahul proposed to her through the cameras of Bigg Boss 14. His wait for a response ended after three months when Disha entered the reality show on Valentine’s Day and said yes to him. Post the reality show, Rahul and Disha have been spotted hand in hand on multiple occasions. They have also been on a couple of double dinner dates with best friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni.