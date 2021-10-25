Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya celebrate virtual Karwa Chauth, Yami Gautam chooses bridal red for her special pic with husband

On Sunday, Bollywood celebs went all romantic as they celebrated Karwa Chauth. Yami Gautam, who tied the knot earlier this year with filmmaker Aditya Dhar, also shared a loved-up post with him. Given it was their first Karwa Chauth, the couple could not take their eyes off each other as they posed in front of the moon while doing their rituals.

Dressed in red like a bride, Yami is seen grinning in the photo, looking at Aditya. The loving husband too seems awestruck in the photo, as he stares at her. Yami captioned the photo, “‘We see the same moon, you and I…’ Our first Karvachauth.”

The Bhoot Police actor had earlier shared a vibrant click on Instagram, writing, “The joy of celebrating my first Karvachauth is unmatched & it became more special as I wear @bulgari Mangalsutra.” According to the website of the fashion major, the 18 karat yellow gold “set with round black onyx inserts and pavé diamonds” costs Rs 3.4 lakh.

While Yami Gautam starred in Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, their love blossomed during the promotions of the film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Yami said, “I’d say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). That’s when we started talking. I wouldn’t call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship.”

Other celebs also posted about their ‘special celebration’ of Karwa Chauth. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, who too are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth, had a virtual ceremony. In a video posted by the actors, Disha is seen breaking her fast while on a video call with Rahul. Mahhi Vij, too had to complete the ritual while freezing her TV screen while watching Bigg Boss 15 with Jay Bhanushali in the frame. Their daughter Tara took the responsibility of feeding the first bite of food to her mother.

Happy Karwa Chauth!