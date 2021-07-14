Inside Disha Parmar’s mehendi function, see photos and videos

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are all set to tie the knot on July 16, and it looks like the pre-wedding functions have begun. On Wednesday evening, photos and videos from Disha’s mehendi ceremony emerged online.

In the pictures, Disha can be seen sitting on a throne as mehendi artists decorate her hands with henna. The text above her throne reads ‘dulhaniya’ (bride), and Disha looks ecstatic in the photos.

Earlier this week, photos from Disha Parmar’s bachelorette party went viral. In the photos, Disha was seen chilling with her friends as she celebrated her final days of singledom.

Talking about marriage, Rahul Vaidya had earlier said, “The fact of it is that I did propose her on a reality show. However, once it got over, both families met and decided to fix a date. Honestly, there are people who take time, but we are the kind who wanted to get married rather than just go on dating. Both of us are very alike as humans. So why should we delay spending our lives together.”

He added, “She knows me, I know her, we have understood each other well enough to put that lovely stamp of the institution on our relationship. I can’t wait to have her by my side and start a family very very soon.”

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar started their relationship on Bigg Boss 14.